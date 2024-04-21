Watch Now
Mateta scores his second to extend Palace's lead
Jean-Philippe Mateta fires it to the right side and scores his second of the day for Crystal Palace v. West Ham.
Up Next
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Timothy Castagne takes advantage of a loose ball to tie things up for Fulham against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.
Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Alexander-Arnold's free-kick puts Liverpool up 1-0
Trent Alexander-Arnold puts a free-kick in the top corner to give Liverpool the 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Henderson’s blunder gives West Ham a second goal
Henderson's blunder gives West Ham a second goal
Dean Henderson takes his eye off the ball and West Ham gets its second score at Selhurst Park.
Bailey’s finish puts Villa up 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Bailey's finish puts Villa up 3-1 v. Bournemouth
Ollie Watkins gets it across the box and Leon Bailey does the best to double Aston Villa's lead over Bournemouth at Villa Park.
Diaby tucks away Villa’s second v. Bournemouth
Diaby tucks away Villa's second v. Bournemouth
Moussa Diaby takes the beautiful pass from Ollie Watkins and does the rest to give Aston Villa the 2-1 lead over Bournemouth.
Nuno: No-calls v. Everton are ‘hard to take’
Nuno: No-calls v. Everton are 'hard to take'
Nuno Espírito Santo explains why he's frustrated with the referees and VAR after multiple controversial no-calls didn't go Nottingham Forest's way in a 2-0 loss to Everton.
Forest will ‘consider options’ after warning PGMOL
Forest will 'consider options' after warning PGMOL
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe react to Nottingham Forest announcing it will "consider its options" with the PGMOL after claiming the VAR was a Luton Town fan in Forest's 2-0 loss to Everton.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 34
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 34
Relive Everton's victory over Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, where a controversial affair resulted in the Toffees now being five points clear of the relegation zone.
Rogers equalizes for Villa v. Bournemouth
Rogers equalizes for Villa v. Bournemouth
Morgan Rogers smashes it in during stoppage time to make things level at Villa Park.
Antonio gets one back for West Ham v. Palace
Antonio gets one back for West Ham v. Palace
Michail Antonio gets West Ham on the board in a tough day for the Hammers at Selhurst Park.
Mateta makes it 4-0 for Palace v. West Ham
Mateta makes it 4-0 for Palace v. West Ham
Jean-Philippe Mateta scores Crystal Palace's fourth goal in what looks to be a rout at Selhurst Park.