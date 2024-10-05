Watch Now
Strand Larsen makes it 2-2 for Wolves v. Brentford
The goals keep on coming as Jorgen Strand Larsen's sliding effort is enough to make it 2-2 for Wolves in the first half against Brentford.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Southampton gave Arsenal a scare early in the second half, but the Gunners rallied and showed their true grit en route to a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Rayan Ait-Nouri scores a consolation goal for Wolves as Gary O'Neil's side trails Brentford 5-3 late in the second half at the Gtech.
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Fabio Carvalho notches the Bees' fifth goal against Wolves late in the second half at the Gtech.
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Bukayo Saka gives the Gunners the cushion they've been looking for as the English star blasts Arsenal 3-1 in front of the Saints late in the second half at the Emirates.
Muniz gives Fulham lifeline against Man City
Rodrigo Muniz's quick-thinking inside the box pulls one back for Fulham late in the second half against Manchester City.
Doku’s screamer makes it 3-1 for City v. Fulham
Jeremy Doku dances past the Cottagers' defense and unleashes a ferocious strike from distance to give Manchester City a 3-1 advantage over Fulham at the Etihad.
Paqueta taps in West Ham’s fourth v. Ipswich Town
Lucas Paqueta's simple finish makes it 4-1 for West Ham against Ipswich Town in the second half at London Stadium.
Martinelli puts Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Southampton
Bukayo Saka's exquisite cross finds a darting Gabriel Martinelli at the far post to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead over the Saints at the Emirates.
Havertz equalizes for Arsenal against Southampton
The Gunners fire right back as Kai Havertz drills Arsenal back to level terms just moments after conceding at the Emirates.
Archer stuns Arsenal to give Southampton 1-0 lead
Southampton take the lead thanks to Cameron Archer's strike that sneaks past David Raya in the second half at the Emirates.
Bowen nets West Ham’s third against Ipswich Town
Jarrod Bowen gives the Hammers a two-goal cushion over Ipswich Town in the early stages of the second half at London Stadium.