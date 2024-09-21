Watch Now
Le Tissier, Lambert confident in Southampton
Rebecca Lowe catches up with Matt Le Tissier and Rickie Lambert at the Chicago Fan Fest to discuss Southampton's chances to survive relegation this season.
Up Next
Ndiaye powers Everton in front of Leicester City
Ndiaye powers Everton in front of Leicester City
Iliman Ndiaye silences at King Power Stadium with a clever near-post finish to put Everton 1-0 in front of Leicester City.
Jimenez turns and fires Fulham in front of Magpies
Jimenez turns and fires Fulham in front of Magpies
Raul Jimenez turns on the spot and unleashes a powerful strike into the bottom corner of the goal to give Fulham an early lead over Newcastle at Craven Cottage.
Solanke’s gets Tottenham level v. Brentford
Solanke's gets Tottenham level v. Brentford
Dominic Solanke opens his scoring tally at his new club with a crucial equalizer for Tottenham against Brentford in Matchweek 5.
Mbeumo’s volley puts Brentford in front of Spurs
Mbeumo's volley puts Brentford in front of Spurs
The Bees are off and buzzing as Bryan Mbeumo's acrobatic effort finds the back of the net to give Brentford the lead less than a minute into their match against Tottenham.
Simpson: Leicester City ‘must win’ against Everton
Simpson: Leicester City 'must win' against Everton
Former Leicester City player Danny Simpson reflects on winning the title with the Foxes and previews their showdown against Everton in Matchweek 5.
Barton describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere in Chicago
Barton describes 'amazing' atmosphere in Chicago
Rebecca Lowe catches up with former Newcastle player Warren Barton to share his favorite moments at the Premier League Fan Fest in Chicago and Newcastle's outlook under Eddie Howe.
‘Superb’ Jackson leads Chelsea past West Ham
'Superb' Jackson leads Chelsea past West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Gary Cahill, and the 2 Robbies react to Chelsea's impressive 3-0 win against West Ham in Matchweek 5.
Palmer rockets Chelsea 3-0 in front of West Ham
Palmer rockets Chelsea 3-0 in front of West Ham
Nicolas Jackson finds a darting Cole Palmer, who powers his effort off the post and into the back of the net to give Chelsea a resounding 3-0 lead over West Ham at London Stadium.
Jackson’s brace doubles Chelsea’s lead v. West Ham
Jackson's brace doubles Chelsea's lead v. West Ham
Nicolas Jackson doubles his tally just like that as Chelsea with a lovely outside of the boot finish to make it 2-0 against the Hammers at London Stadium.
Jackson’s nutmeg gives Chelsea lead over West Ham
Jackson's nutmeg gives Chelsea lead over West Ham
Nicolas Jackson takes it himself and nutmegs Alphonse Areola to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against West Ham at London Stadium.
Spector: Fan Fest in Chicago is ‘really special’
Spector: Fan Fest in Chicago is 'really special'
Former West Ham and USMNT defender Jonathan Spector catches up with Tim Howard to explain what having the Premier League Fan Fest in his hometown of Chicago means to him.