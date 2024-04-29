Watch Now
Van de Ven: 'Ruthless' Arsenal punished Tottenham
Micky van de Ven admitted that Tottenham did not play like "a top team" against Arsenal and were outdone by their "ruthless" north London rivals in their 3-2 loss.
Raya: Arsenal ‘really enjoying’ PL title chase
David Raya told Joe Prince-Wright that Arsenal are embracing and enjoying the pressure of their Premier League title pursuit.
Kulusevski admits Spurs lacked Arsenal’s mentality
Dejan Kulusevski reflected on Tottenham's 3-2 north London derby defeat and conceded that Spurs did not match their rivals' mental fortitude on the day.
Lowe Down: Klopp’s clash with Salah was really sad
Rebecca Lowe answer Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 35, including her thoughts on the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp's sideline clash with Mohamed Salah, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal outduel Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an eventful Sunday, where Arsenal survived against Tottenham, Bournemouth took care of Brighton, and Manchester City got the job done against Nottingham Forest.
How Arsenal found success on set pieces v. Spurs
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to take a closer look at the Gunners' set pieces against Spurs, as well as Manchester City's corner kicks against Nottingham Forest.
Will Arsenal outlast Man City in title race?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe assess the current two-horse race for the Premier League title between Arsenal and Manchester City following Matchweek 35.
Guardiola reflects on ‘difficult’ win v. Forest
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Arteta, Postecoglou react to North London Derby
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta share their takeaways from the North London Derby, where the Gunners outlasted Spurs in an end-to-end affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 35 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Manchester City ‘find a way’ v. Nottingham Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Nottingham Forest's missed opportunity against a less-than stellar Manchester City side at the City Ground in Matchweek 35.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Man City MWK 35
Nottingham Forest had their fair share of chances to blow the title race wide open, but it was Manchester City who made the most of their opportunities in front of goal en route to a 2-0 victory at the City Ground.