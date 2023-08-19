Watch Now
O'Neil: Wolves 'have a lot of work to do'
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil reflects on a disappointing 4-1 loss to Brighton at home, his side's second loss of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
Julian Alvarez provided the spark in the first half as Manchester City holds on for the win and three points against Newcastle United at the Etihad.
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester City's impressive performance against Newcastle United to pick up back-to-back wins to start the new Premier League season.
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains why his side should've had a penalty in the first half against Tottenham and shares what went wrong for United in the loss.
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
Heung-Min Son explains why Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester United means so much to him.
Keane: Manchester United ‘are the new Spurs’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United legend Roy Keane's comments about his former team and their performance against Tottenham.
Onana laments Man Utd’s performance v. Tottenham
Andre Onana speaks to the media following Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Tottenham and explains why he feels his side should've done more on the night.
De Zerbi shares takeaways from Brighton’s win
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi recaps Brighton's impressive 4-1 win at Wolves to go top of the Premier League table.
Alvarez’s strike gives City 1-0 lead v. Newcastle
Manchester City finds their way through Newcastle United's defense, thanks to a powerful effort from Julian Alvarez, to go up 1-0 at the Etihad.
Postecoglou: Spurs showed ‘bravery’ v. Man Utd
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praises his players for their "resilience" against Manchester United in a 2-0 win at home.
March praises Mitoma’s performance against Wolves
Brighton's Solly March recaps Brighton's win over Wolves and explains what makes teammate Kaoru Mitoma such a joy to watch and play with.
Mustoe: Man Utd lacked ‘desire’ against Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester United and explain why Erik ten Hag should be concerned about that type of performance.