PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday, including Liverpool's rout of Bournemouth and Sheffield United's thrilling draw against West Ham United.
Klopp details halftime adjustments v. Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp joins the desk following Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth and explains what changes he made at halftime to get the Reds into gear in the second half.
Reds ‘ready to face the challenges’ of title race
Diogo Jota joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth, discuss his chemistry with his teammates, and his side's chances of improving and challenging for the Premier League title.
Liverpool make ‘big statement’ in rout of Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's impressive showing against Bournemouth, and debate over the Reds chances to go forward and compete for the Premier League title.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 21
Braces from both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota helped guide Liverpool to a dominant four-goal victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
The rout is on as Darwin Nunez scores his second goal of the match to give Liverpool a 4-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Jota’s brace gives Liverpool 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Diogo Jota gets his own rebound and drills his effort into the bottom corner to give the Reds a comfortable 3-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead against Bournemouth
Cody Gakpo's through ball finds Diogo Jota, who unleashes a powerful strike into the back of the Bournemouth goal to make it 2-0 for Liverpool in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Nunez guides Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Bournemouth
Darwin Nunez gets his name on the scoresheet as he gives Liverpool a 1-0 lead over the Cherries in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
McBurnie reacts to Blades’ chaotic draw v. Hammers
Oli McBurnie reacts to Sheffield United's 2-2 draw against West Ham, where he scored the match-tying penalty in injury time to salvage a point for the Blades.
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. West Ham
Chaos ensues at Bramall Lane as Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level in injury time against West Ham.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. West Ham MWK 21
Relive a wild four-goal affair at Bramall Lane where both Sheffield United and West Ham finished with 10 men after a chaotic second half in Matchweek 21.