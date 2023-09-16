 Skip navigation
Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2023 - Day Three - Wentworth Golf Club
Ludvig Aberg on brink of BMW PGA Championship victory
mary-theisen-lappen.jpeg
Mary Theisen-Lappen wins silver at weightlifting worlds; Olympic spot a heavier lift
NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndcmich_merriweathertd_230916.jpg
Hartman connects with Tyree to extend ND lead
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_estimetd_230916.jpg
ND’s Estime rips off 17-yard touchdown run vs. CMU
nbc_pl_heckingbottomintv_230916.jpg
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle

September 16, 2023 03:19 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Saturday's action in the Premier League, and put the spotlight on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad following a 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.
nbc_pl_heckingbottomintv_230916.jpg
5:37
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
nbc_pl_brennewcastlehl_230916.jpg
12:50
Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Brentford 0
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230916.jpg
2:30
Moyes recaps West Ham’s loss to Man City
nbc_pl_pepintv_230916.jpg
2:09
Guardiola impressed with Doku’s performance
nbc_pl_newcastlepenalty_230916.jpg
2:27
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Bees
nbc_pl_totvsuhl_230916.jpg
11:27
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230916.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag disappointed in Man Utd’s loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230916.jpg
4:19
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
nbc_pl_avlvcphl_230916.jpg
11:50
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_angeintv_230916.jpg
2:34
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades
nbc_pl_avlbaileygoal_230916.jpg
0:59
Bailey completes Villa’s comeback against Palace
nbc_pl_suredacrd_230916.jpg
1:23
McBurnie sent off after second yellow v. Spurs
