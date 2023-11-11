 Skip navigation
Top News

Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day Three
Homesick Homa takes one-shot lead into final round of Nedbank
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2023
Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice
Alex Bowman ready for reset after injury, season of lessons

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palaceevertonehl_231111.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
MicrosoftTeams-image_(50).png
Extended HLs: Man United v. Luton Town MWK 12
nbc_pl_mulutpostmatchanalysis_231111.jpg
Warnock: Man United ‘don’t have answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day Three
Homesick Homa takes one-shot lead into final round of Nedbank
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2023
Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice
Alex Bowman ready for reset after injury, season of lessons

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palaceevertonehl_231111.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
MicrosoftTeams-image_(50).png
Extended HLs: Man United v. Luton Town MWK 12
nbc_pl_mulutpostmatchanalysis_231111.jpg
Warnock: Man United ‘don’t have answers’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Saliba makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Burnley

November 11, 2023 11:25 AM
Arsenal retake the lead just a few minutes after Burnley's equalizer thanks to William Saliba's towering header from a corner kick at the Emirates.
nbc_pl_palaceevertonehl_231111.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
MicrosoftTeams-image_(50).png
9:47
Extended HLs: Man United v. Luton Town MWK 12
nbc_pl_mulutpostmatchanalysis_231111.jpg
1:29
Warnock: Man United ‘don’t have answers’
nbc_pl_arsvsbur_vieiraredcard_231111.jpg
1:48
Vieira sent off for dangerous tackle v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evertonthirdgoal_231111.jpg
1:36
Gueye gives Everton 3-2 lead v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_231111.jpg
3:15
Edouard erases Everton’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_arsbur_zinchenkogoal_231111.jpg
1:30
Zinchenko’s acrobatic effort puts Arsenal 3-1 up
nbc_pl_arsvsbur_brownhillgoal_231111.jpg
2:10
Brownhill equalizes for Burnley against Arsenal
nbc_pl_mugoal1_231111.jpg
1:18
Lindelof powers Man United in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_231111.jpg
1:59
Doucoure taps in Everton’s second v. Palace
nbc_pl_arsvsbur_trossardgoal_231111.jpg
1:12
Trossard bravely heads Arsenal ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_palacefirstgoal_231111.jpg
1:50
Eze’s penalty for equalizes for Palace v. Everton
