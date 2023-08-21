Watch Now
Top 10 Premier League summer transfers
Joe Prince-Wright highlights the most impactful signings in the Premier League during a busy 2023 summer transfer window.
Frank mic’d up with body cam during training
Experience Brentford's training session during the Premier League Summer Series through the eyes of Bees manager Thomas Frank.
PL RAW: Spurs triumph in Postecoglou’s home debut
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ange-Ball came to North London for the first time in Spurs' 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Earle: Foden ‘the best pocket player’ in the PL
Robbie Earle explains to Robbie Mustoe why Phil Foden is his most underappreciated performer of the week and explains why he might reach a new level of form this season.
Postecoglou off to flying start at Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe tells Robbie Earle why Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Antonio on Hammers’ ‘unbelievable win’ v. Chelsea
Michail Antonio explains the importance of West Ham's win over Chelsea and how much it means to him.
Lowe Down: Fernandes doing ‘a lot of whinging’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 2, including Bruno Fernandes' comments about referee decisions, Everton's rough start, and more.
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
Raheem Sterling shares his thoughts following Chelsea's 3-1 loss to West Ham at London Stadium.
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
West Ham United manager breaks down the Hammers' 3-1 victory against Chelsea and explains why he's so proud of his players.
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to analyze Manchester United's massive mistakes in midfield that resulted in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham.
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap West Ham United's impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea and break down Aston Villa's dominant win over Everton.
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on his side's 3-1 loss to 10-men West Ham United at London Stadium.