Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Aston Villa get back on level terms with Liverpool as Youri Tielemans' half-volley finds the back of the net in the first half at Villa Park.
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
Aston Villa complete their comeback as Ollie Watkins powers his header past Allison to make it 2-1 over Liverpool at Villa Park.
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
It's an absolute howler from Aston Villa's Andres Garcia as he passes the ball to the feet of Diogo Jota, who finds Mohamed Salah in front of goal to make it 1-0 for Liverpool.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 25.
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew put the spotlight on Spurs where, despite beating Manchester United, still struggled to show signs of progression and improvement under Ange Postecoglou.
How Brighton countered Chelsea’s unusual set-up
The Generation xG crew shows how Brighton were able to punish Chelsea's tactical weaknesses at the Amex in Matchweek 25.
Man City looked ‘rejuvenated’ against Newcastle
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew praise Manchester City's resurgence against Newcastle United over the weekend.
How Arteta adapted without Havertz
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Arsenal were able to have success against Leicester City despite a lack of attacking options.
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Brighton's impressive win over a very disappointing Chelsea side in Matchweek 25.
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham praise Manchester City's dominant performance against Newcastle at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool were ‘running on fumes’ against Wolves
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham reflect on Arsenal's win over Leicester City, where Mikel Merino stepped up to become the Gunners' hero in Matchweek 25.