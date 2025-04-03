 Skip navigation
Supercross San Diego Round 3
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Joey Savatgy jumps.JPG
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Darian DeVries
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
Ovechkin 'enhances' Gretzky's greatness

April 3, 2025 03:27 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses why Alexander Ovechkin nearing Wayne Gretsky's all-time goals record doesn't take away from Gretzky's career and won't lead to a Mark Gastineau-esque confrontation.

nbc_dps_dponjamorant_250403.jpg
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
nbc_dps_carmeloanthonyknicksjersey_250403.jpg
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
nbc_dps_jimnantzinterview_250403.jpg
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_250328.jpg
06:42
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
FlaggDPS.jpg
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
cooper_flagg.jpg
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_250327.jpg
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
nbc_dps_dponlebron_250327.jpg
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
dodgerskurkjian.jpg
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_dps_dponcbbtransferportal_250326.jpg
15:36
Is transfer portal activity at ‘an alarming rate?’
nbc_dps_wilsonwinston_250326.jpg
06:31
How will Russ-Jameis dynamic work with Giants?
nbc_dps_brownsdraft_250326.jpg
07:07
Are Browns sold on drafting Shedeur?
nbc_dps_erniejohnson_250326.jpg
18:56
Johnson: NCAA need ‘limitations’ on NIL
nbc_dps_tomizzointerview_250325.jpg
12:16
Why does Izzo continue to coach? ‘Stubbornness’
nbc_dps_dponcamwardproday_250325.jpg
03:03
Ward ‘solidifying’ case to be No. 1 overall pick
nbc_roto_womensnatty_250325.jpg
01:35
Is SC the ‘clear front-runner’ to win it all?

nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:12
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_ffhh_11to30qbrankings_250403.jpg
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_250403.jpg
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?