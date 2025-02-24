 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Arkansas v Auburn
Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 7th straight week; preseason No. 1 KU out, ending ranked run at 80 weeks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks

Top Clips

Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
nbc_golf_nordqvistinterview_250224.jpg
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Arkansas v Auburn
Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 7th straight week; preseason No. 1 KU out, ending ranked run at 80 weeks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks

Top Clips

Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
nbc_golf_nordqvistinterview_250224.jpg
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

QBs not throwing at combine 'isn't red flag'

February 24, 2025 12:52 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses quarterbacks not throwing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and why it shouldn't be considered a "red flag" for teams.