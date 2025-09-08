Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 3 including Mateer, Moore, Smith
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 3 including Mateer, Moore, Smith
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
September 8, 2025 06:36 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin dive into Angel Reese's suspension from the Chicago Sky after she publicly called out the organization, detailing where Reese and Chicago go from here.
Related Videos
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
02:47
Highlights: Sparks inch closer to playoff berth
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
Latest Clips
01:28
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones performance
01:27
Navigating around 49ers Week 1 injuries in fantasy
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
01:58
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue