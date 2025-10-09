 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
VR60D2KckEqbr85MDCw3nqzGfa6kQ7fxgBcAOkPx.webp
Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
RossTuckerDPS.jpg
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
VR60D2KckEqbr85MDCw3nqzGfa6kQ7fxgBcAOkPx.webp
Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
RossTuckerDPS.jpg
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

'Aces are inevitable' in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury

October 9, 2025 11:45 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick handicap Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, where the Las Vegas Aces are looking poised to sweep the series against an injury-ravaged Phoenix Mercury.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_phxlvagame2hl_251007.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Aces dominate Mercury in Game 2
nbc_wnba_seg1_251006.jpg
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
nbc_wnba_seg2_251006.jpg
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
nbc_wnba_topplays_251004.jpg
02:44
Highlights: Wilson, Evans lead Aces past Mercury
nbc_wnba_finalspreview_251002.jpg
15:59
LV offense vs. PHX defense headlines WNBA finals
nbc_bte_wnbafinalsmvp_251001.jpg
01:53
Should Wilson be favored to win WNBA Finals MVP?
aces_win.jpg
01:55
Wilson and Young power Aces to WNBA finals
nbc_wnba_collier_250930.jpg
10:25
Collier calls out WNBA leadership in statement
nbc_wnba_feverforcegm5_250929.jpg
14:58
Fever playing with ‘sense of urgency’ against Aces
Mercury-Lynx_thumb_for_mpx.jpg
14:45
Mercury ‘rose to the occasion’ to eliminate Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_wnba_topplays_250927.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Aces, Mercury take 2-1 series leads
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_wnba_coachsegment_250924.jpg
11:59
Esquire: Liberty moving on from Brondello is harsh
nbc_wnba_game2reax_250924.jpg
15:22
Aces, Mercury even WNBA semifinals series at 1-1
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
05:20
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_wnba_topplays_250919.jpg
01:43
Highlights: Aces, Fever headed to semifinals
nbc_wnba_playoffcheckin_250918.jpg
19:31
Reigning champs Liberty nearing early playoff exit
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250918.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
01:36
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
01:43
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
RossTuckerDPS.jpg
11:45
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
05:54
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
08:45
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_dps_yankees_251009.jpg
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
03:02
Where Browns stand with QB room
nbc_pft_unc_bill_belichick_251009.jpg
15:31
UNC has a ‘general funk’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_coltsbucs_251009.jpg
07:06
Dungy sees confidence in Colts, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_dungytalksjaguars_251009.jpg
04:20
Win over Chiefs could be catalyst for Jaguars
nbc_pft_broncos_ceiling_floor_251009.jpg
08:08
What are Broncos’ floor and ceiling in 2025?
nbc_pft_bo_nix_qb_251009.jpg
08:41
Nix’s growth among Broncos’ defining questions
nbc_pft_unpacking_win_eagles_251009.jpg
06:02
Broncos can focus on football, not hype, in London
nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
03:35
Eagles win probably Broncos’ biggest since title
nbc_pft_jags_geg_newsome_251009.jpg
07:55
Unpacking Browns-Jaguars CB swap
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
02:53
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
05:43
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF
nbc_pft_eaglesgiants_251009.jpg
07:18
Will Barkley get back on track vs. Giants?
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_nba_edwardscomp_251008.jpg
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
nbc_bte_mvpfavoritesv3_251008.jpg
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_IamaIeava_2501008.jpg
02:33
UCLA rides dual-threat Iamaleava to stunning win
nbc_nba_buzeliscomp_251008.jpg
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs