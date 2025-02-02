2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Schedule Breakdown

Trade deadline week is here. While some big names, most notably Jimmy Butler and De’Aaron Fox, have been the subject of recent rumors, Thursday afternoon will likely churn out a few surprises. Also, this is the first trade deadline of the “apron era,” so seeing how that impacts how teams operate will be interesting. There will undoubtedly be shorthanded rotations for the second half of Week 15; the question is, how many? Let’s look at the Week 15 schedule breakdown and some of its key storylines.

Week 15 Games Played

5 Games: HOU

4 Games: ATL, CHA, DEN, DET, GSW, IND, MIL, MIN, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 Games: BKN, BOS, CHI, CLE, DAL, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, NOR, NYK

Week 15 Storylines

- Houston plays five games with two back-to-backs

Based solely on games played, the Rockets have the best Week 15 schedule. Ime Udoka’s team will play five games with two back-to-backs, and they’re one of six teams that will be active on Super Bowl Sunday. Regarding injury-related issues, Alperen Sengun (calf) missed Houston’s January 30 loss to Memphis, with Steven Adams replacing him in the starting lineup. Also of concern is Tari Eason (leg), who sat out the second game of Houston’s most recent back-to-back (January 27-28). A five-game week could be three for him due to the two back-to-backs.

- Super Bowl Sunday is, as usual, the day to target streamers

Sunday is the “light” game day of Week 15, with three games on the schedule to make way for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. All six teams will play at least four games during the week, with Houston playing five, as noted above. In the case of Charlotte and Toronto, this may be an opportunity to target players who may have added value during the “silly season.” Hornets reserve center Moussa Diabate’s playing time depends on Mark Williams’ availability, while Ochai Agbaji is someone worth watching in Toronto.

Of course, what happens at the trade deadline will also impact who’s worth streaming. If the Raptors, for example, were to move Bruce Brown, Agbaji would be even more valuable during the stretch run of the fantasy ceiling. Philadelphia is the “wild card” of the six teams active on Super Bowl Sunday, as they’re still awaiting the returns of Joel Embiid and Paul George. Also, it’s been reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in Guerschon Yabusele. If he’s moved and Embiid is not back on the floor, would Adem Bona be worth the risk, especially if Andre Drummond’s toe injury continues to be an issue? We shall see.

- There are six games on trade deadline day

The Heat aren’t among the 12 teams that will play on February 6, and they’ve been playing without Jimmy Butler, so fantasy managers may not have much to adjust to. However, that may not be the case for the Kings, who visit Portland on deadline day. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that there hasn’t been much movement on the De’Aaron Fox trade front, but that hasn’t slowed down the rumor mill.

If he is moved by the deadline, Malik Monk, who’s already rostered in most standard leagues, and Keon Ellis are the players to watch, depending on the return. At a minimum, they would have increased value for Thursday’s action if the Kings traded Fox before the deadline. Of the 12 teams playing on Thursday, only Portland is in a position where the focus is on the draft lottery and getting their younger players more minutes. The Lakers and Warriors will draw attention due to their respective needs heading into the post-break portion of the schedule.

- Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Miami have the “worst” schedules for Week 15

Fantasy managers seeking teams to avoid during Week 15 should look no further than the Nets, Cavaliers, and Heat. All three only play three games, and they’re all done on Friday at the end of play. Low-rostered players from those teams will be worth dropping for the weekend, especially if a streamer among the six teams will play on Sunday emerges. While Cleveland is seemingly on cruise control atop the East and Miami is fighting to earn a spot in the top 6, the Nets are clearly in rebuilding mode. While Keon Johnson or Jalen Wilson may have value before the weekend, fantasy managers would not lose out on too much if they were to drop those players in favor of someone whose team is active on Saturday or Sunday.

- Will the Heat move Jimmy Butler by the trade deadline?

Other big names, including Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) and the Bulls tandem of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, have been thrown around ahead of the deadline. However, Butler’s situation has garnered the most attention due to his actions and Miami’s reactions. He’ll be suspended through the deadline unless the Heat find a trade partner, and it’s been reported that Miami’s main objective is to keep its books relatively clean for the 2026 free agency class.

Can Miami find a suitable deal? If so, what will the return be? And how will that impact emerging players like Kel’el Ware and Nikola Jovic, not to mention building blocks Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro? For fantasy managers invested in Ware and Jovic, the best outcome may be that Butler isn’t traded at the deadline and the Heat ask him to stay home (with pay) for the rest of the season. Given Butler’s price tag, his future is the most crucial subplot ahead of the deadline. As for an important team to watch, it may be Toronto. They have Bruce Brown’s expiring contract, and he’s shown in the past that he can help a contending team. And would the Raptors consider making a trade that could fast-track their rebuild?

Light Game Days

Sunday: 3 Games

CHA vs. DET

TOR vs. HOU

PHI vs. MIL

Week 15 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 14)-Monday: DET, MIL

Monday-Tuesday: HOU, IND, NYK, POR

Tuesday-Wednesday: BKN, CHI, CLE, MIA, PHI, TOR

Wednesday-Thursday: DEN, GSW, MIN, ORL, SAC,

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: ATL, OKC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Saturday-Sunday: HOU

Sunday-Monday (Week 16): CHA, MIL