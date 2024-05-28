U.S. Women’s Open
How to watch all of the action from the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club.
Allisen Corpuz goes for a stroll on the (Pebble) Beach, red-hot Sepp Straka overcomes a wet finish, Brooks Koepka blasts a LIV teammate.
Allisen Corpuz was threatened with a one-shot penalty for slow play on Sunday, but she kept her calm in winning the USWO.
Allisen Corpuz proved a worthy champion at Pebble Beach, where the women’s game is hoping to be a big winner as well.
Allisen Corpuz had earned $481,309 in 12 starts on the LPGA entering this week’s U.S. Women’s Open. She left Pebble Beach on Sunday night with the trophy and $2 million.
Just moments after she won the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, Allisen Corpuz received a presidential congratulations.
Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA title on Sunday.
Charley Hull tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting 6-under 66 and nearly pulling off a Tiger-like shot on No. 18.
Allisen Corpuz joins the Live From crew to discuss her emotions after winning the U.S. Women’s Open, what this week has meant for women’s golf as a whole and what she’ll remember most from Pebble Beach.
The Live From crew breaks down Charley Hull’s final round at the U.S. Women’s Open and how her style of play makes her so fun to watch.
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss Allisen Corpuz’s impressive composure throughout the U.S. Women’s Open en route to her first major championship victory.