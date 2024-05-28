 Skip navigation
NASCAR: GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace moves into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot after Coca-Cola 600
Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Nick Gonzales mashing, Patrick Bailey breaking out, Cole Irvin excelling
NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship
Confined to a bed nine months ago, Michael Thorbjornsen now headed to PGA Tour

nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women’s Open

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
How to watch all of the action from the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Team Match Play: Men's QFs
Team Match Play: Men's QFs
1:00PM EDT
Peacock
1:00PM EDT
Team Match Play: Men's QFs
Peacock
1:00PM EDT
NCAA Men's Golf Championships - Team Match Play Quarterfinals
Golf Channel
6:00PM EDT
Team Match Play: Men's SFs
Peacock
6:00PM EDT
NCAA Men's Golf Championship - Team Match Play Semifinals
Golf Channel
6:00PM EDT
Team Match Play: Men's SFs
Peacock

nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open: Field, course, purse and how to watch
U.S. Open - Preview Day 1
U.S. Women’s Open future venues, locations and years
GLF-WOMEN'S OPEN-INKSTER WITH TROPHY
U.S. Women’s Open past champions: Every winner, score and venue
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - Round One
World No. 2 Lilia Vu replaced on U.S. Women’s Open field list
U.S. Women's Open - Round Two
U.S. Women’s Open qualifying results: Who will be at Lancaster Country Club

MORE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Corpuz_1920_USWO23_trophy.jpg
MS: Corpuz’s historic win, Straka’s RC chances
Allisen Corpuz goes for a stroll on the (Pebble) Beach, red-hot Sepp Straka overcomes a wet finish, Brooks Koepka blasts a LIV teammate.
corpuz_1920_uswo23_d4_caddie.jpg
Corpuz nearly penalized Sunday for slow play
Allisen Corpuz was threatened with a one-shot penalty for slow play on Sunday, but she kept her calm in winning the USWO.
corpuz_1920_uswo23_d4_celebration.jpg
Corpuz soaking in the moment after Pebble win
Allisen Corpuz proved a worthy champion at Pebble Beach, where the women’s game is hoping to be a big winner as well.
Corpuz_1920_USWO23_R4_trophy_laugh.jpg
USWO payout: Corpuz quintuples earnings
Allisen Corpuz had earned $481,309 in 12 starts on the LPGA entering this week’s U.S. Women’s Open. She left Pebble Beach on Sunday night with the trophy and $2 million.
obama_1920_pc17.jpg
Obama tweets congrats to Corpuz after win
Just moments after she won the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, Allisen Corpuz received a presidential congratulations.
corpuz_1920_uswo23_D4_trophy_0.jpg
Corpuz captures U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble
Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA title on Sunday.
hull_1920_uswo23_d4.jpg
Hull T-2 after nearly pulling off Tiger-like shot
Charley Hull tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting 6-under 66 and nearly pulling off a Tiger-like shot on No. 18.
nbc_golf_livefromcorpuzintv_230709.jpg
07:11
Corpuz recaps special weekend at Pebble Beach
Allisen Corpuz joins the Live From crew to discuss her emotions after winning the U.S. Women’s Open, what this week has meant for women’s golf as a whole and what she’ll remember most from Pebble Beach.
nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
04:50
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
The Live From crew breaks down Charley Hull’s final round at the U.S. Women’s Open and how her style of play makes her so fun to watch.
nbc_golf_corpuzanalysis_230709.jpg
07:46
Corpuz’s composure impressive throughout USWO
Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee and Mel Reid discuss Allisen Corpuz’s impressive composure throughout the U.S. Women’s Open en route to her first major championship victory.