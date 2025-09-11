SuperMotocross St. Louis 2025, Round 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will take place this weekend at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with double points on the line and riders eager to race after last week’s abbreviated event in Concord, North Carolina. The weather will not be a factor this week as the race will be held indoors.

Track designers will do their best to add motocross elements this week, but this will be the most supercross-like track the riders have faced in the brief, three-year history of the playoff format. And with multiple motos contributing to the overall, this race may feel like the Triple Crown formats at St. Louis in 2022 and 2024.

Last year, Eli Tomac swept three motos to take the overall in Supercross. He was the only rider to stand on the podium in all three races. Jett Lawrence finished second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, but he crashed in the final race and was scored eighth overall. He’s one rider who will be grateful there are only two races this weekend.

This was a 250 West event last year, with Levi Kitchen also sweeping the races. Jo Shimoda finished second, third, and third. He overcame an early-race crash in Concord last week and can still challenge Haiden Deegan for the championship.

St. Louis SuperMotocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch St. Louis has hosted races since 1996 with some of the biggest names in dirt bike racing victorious at the Dome at America’s Center.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2025 SuperMotocross season at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. Live network coverage begins on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

ST. LOUIS ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

ST. LOUIS MAP

ST. LOUIS EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

1:20 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 1

2:55 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 2

3:10 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 2

3:25 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 2

3:40 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 2

4:30 p.m.: 250 Wildcard - 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap

4:41 p.m.: 450 Wildcard - 5 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap

Evening Program:

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

7:43 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

8:15 p.m.: Intermission

8:51 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

9:29 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

