2026 NBA Most Improved Player predictions: NBC Sports roundtable is a fan of Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Every day this week, the NBC Sports NBA writing crew is breaking down the league’s individual postseason awards and giving you their thoughts and predictions. We’ve done MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Finally, let’s get into Most Improved Player. Here’s where we stand.

Most Improved Player

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports Lead NBA Writer: Jalen Duren

No award this season has me flipping my vote back-and-forth between two players like Most Improved, because both Duren and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have great cases. I lean toward Duren because of his significantly improved play on both sides of the ball without some dramatic change of role or situation — he just got better, and the Pistons are not the No. 1 seed in the East without that leap. His handle got better, and that meant not only was he creating his own shot now, but his turnovers fell way down. He’s become a paint protector of a high order on defense. Also, Duren showed real leadership, and when Cade Cunningham went out at the end of the season, he had the Pistons going 8-3. All that said, the case for NAW is equally compelling (our other writers will get more into his case).

One pet peeve: The argument that NAW “gets closer to the spirit of the award” — I detest that line of reasoning. For me, the idea that the Most Improved Player award is supposed to highlight a player who wasn’t a high pick is crap. This is not the “we thought you were mid/sucked, but you’re actually good” award; this is supposed to go to the most improved player. Period. I am considering having Victor Wembanyama on my ballot for that reason.

Jay Coucher, NBC Sports Lead Betting Analyst: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The odds-on favorite for MIP, NAW has reinvented his game in year 7 on his fourth team. His 9.4 to 20.4 PPG increase, on career-best efficiency and in only 7.9 more minutes per game, is the third-highest scoring increase of the last 25 years.

He remains an elite defender (third in the NBA for turnovers forced) and his offensive evolution is a key reason why Atlanta, the defining play-in tournament team of our generation, will likely finish in the East’s top 6.

Raphielle Johnson, NBC Sports Fantasy basketball lead analyst: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jalen Johnson’s continued emergence as a star is the biggest reason the Hawks have improved this season, but Alexander-Walker’s growth isn’t far behind. He’s got nine 30-point games to his credit this season, and he boasts career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers. Alexander-Walker has always been a plus defender; his emergence offensively has changed the equation for the Hawks.

Eric Samulski, MLB/NBA Writer, NBC Sports: Ryan Rollins

I’m not sure anybody can explain the exact criteria for Most Improved Player. Is it Stephon Castle turning into a legit max contract player? Is it Nickeil Alexander-Walker becoming an offensive force for Atlanta? I’m gonna choose to honor Ryan Rollins going from a player who was waived by one of the worst teams in basketball to being a legit starting point guard in the NBA. Rollins went from 6.2 points per game to 17.1 points per game. From 1.9 assists to 5.6 assists. He more than doubled his minutes per game. The was the main offensive weapon for the Bucks for stretches of the season. I’m just not sure anybody improved their overall standing in the NBA more than Rollins this year.

