Damian Lillard pens goodbye letter to Portland, Trail Blazers fans

Damian Lillard’s exit from Portland got a little sloppy. He felt misled (multiple times), asked for a trade, then got shot down when he tried to rescind the trade request, and the victim card does not suit him well.

Just never question Lillard’s love for the city of Portland. That is deep and genuine. Before his debut in a green Milwaukee Bucks jersey next week, Lillard penned a goodbye letter to Portland.

Dear Rip City,

I want to start off by saying this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later. My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won’t change. I’ve built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget. The moments on the basketball court as great as they have been, don’t even compare to the experience I’ve had with all of you. The way you embraced me from day one gave me no choice but to reciprocate the love a thousand times and I don’t regret it one bit.

I must admit that it does make me sad to see some people crossover and appear as my opposition in the wake of me asking to be traded without knowing the facts because I am truly one of you. I hope there is a day where we can come together and reminisce on the great times as we won’t have them again — at least not as they were. I was the young, new, confident, chip on my shoulder, prideful, competitive, Rip City loving, mid-major PG that you al couldn’t get enough of. Now I’m older and on my way out the door, a door that I always prayed would lead to retirement — not another team. I leave with nothing but love for the fans and this city....

As this chapter of my life ends, I look back and realize how special it was. Even in this moment I feel sad that we never accomplished what I so badly wanted to. I don’t cry much, but I know my love for you is real because I am for sure dropping some tears right now. Rip City you know my heart and where I stand because I’ve stood there for over a decade so to have to move off my square hurts my heart. As my guy Chief says, “One man don’t stop no show” and the show in Rip City must go on with or without me. I do believe a day will come where I put a Blazers uniform on again, and hopefully by then I’ll be forgiven for breaking your hearts along with my own.

With Love,

The Letter 0