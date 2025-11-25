Dereck Lively out at least 3 games with right foot ‘swelling and discomfort,’ Dallas fears it could be longer

Mavericks’ center Dereck Lively II will miss at least the next three games due to “swelling and discomfort” in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday.

He will miss the team’s upcoming three-game road trip and a further timeline will be provided in approximately 7-10 days. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 25, 2025

The Mavericks fear it could be much more than three games, with Mark Stein reporting it could be an “extended absence.”

Lively had surgery on this same foot in the offseason and has already missed a dozen games this season, although nine of those were due to knee pain. Even when he has played, Lively has been limited to 16 minutes a night and is averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

