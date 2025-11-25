 Skip navigation
Dereck Lively out at least 3 games with right foot ‘swelling and discomfort,’ Dallas fears it could be longer

  
Published November 25, 2025 06:47 PM

Mavericks’ center Dereck Lively II will miss at least the next three games due to “swelling and discomfort” in his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Mavericks fear it could be much more than three games, with Mark Stein reporting it could be an “extended absence.”

Lively had surgery on this same foot in the offseason and has already missed a dozen games this season, although nine of those were due to knee pain. Even when he has played, Lively has been limited to 16 minutes a night and is averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The good news for Dallas is that Anthony Davis appears to be nearing a return to the court from the calf strain that has limited him. Still, the Mavericks are 5-14 on the season and have the worst offense in the league.

Dereck Lively II.png Dereck Lively II