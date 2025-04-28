Former NBA player Stan Love, father of Kevin Love and brother of Beach Boy Mike Love, dies at 76

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers
MLB: APR 27 Reds at Rockies
Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

Top Clips

nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
nbc_ffhh_rookierankings1120_250428.jpg
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
nbc_ffhh_postdrafthate_250428.jpg
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers
MLB: APR 27 Reds at Rockies
Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

Top Clips

nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
nbc_ffhh_rookierankings1120_250428.jpg
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
nbc_ffhh_postdrafthate_250428.jpg
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Former NBA player Stan Love, father of Kevin Love and brother of Beach Boy Mike Love, dies at 76

  
Published April 28, 2025 12:49 PM

Stan Love, who played four seasons in the NBA but may be better known as the father of Kevin Love, has died at the age of 76. Kevin announced the passing Sunday on Instagram:

“The best last lesson one generation can teach the next: how to die with peace about how you’ve lived. This may be my Dad’s greatest gift. Teaching me that healing happens in your soul and that healing is there for the taking, even in the face of imminent death. Dad loved his family unconditionally and left his children with one of life’s great lessons...

“Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything.”

Stan Love was born April 9, 1949, in Los Angeles, and went on to play his high school basketball at Morningside High School in Inglewood, 1.5 miles from the Forum where he would eventually play for the Lakers. Love went on to play his college ball at Oregon.

The Baltimore Bullets drafted Love with the ninth pick in the 1971 draft, yet he was never the most famous member of his family — his brother was Mike Love of the Beach Boys. Stan was traded to the Lakers in 1973, played a season with San Antonio in the ABA, and retired in 1975.

Kevin Love has been away from the Heat for most of the end of the season and postseason to be with his father and family. Love missed the Heat’s last 10 regular-season games, returned for the first play-in tournament game, where the Heat beat the Bulls, but then had to return to Oregon and has not been with the team throughout its series against Cleveland.

Mentions
MIA_Love_Kevin.jpg Kevin Love