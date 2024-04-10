 Skip navigation
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game after scary-looking no-contact calf strain

  
Published April 9, 2024 09:54 PM
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is helped off the court by Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 and Brook Lopez #11 after suffering an injury during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Getty Images

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with 3:37 left in the third quarter against Boston with a no-contact calf injury.

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo had a “left soleus strain” — a calf strain — and would not return to the game. Bucks’ coach Doc Rivers said postgame that Antetokounmpo had left the building already to undergo an MRI on his calf and Achilles.

If this is “just” a calf strain that usually sidelines players for two weeks, depending on the strain and location in the leg.

Milwaukee picked up a needed 104-91 win against a shorthanded and disinterested Boston team that had nothing to play for. The win keeps the Bucks in second in the East, ahead of Orlando and New York. Finishing second in the East would mean hosting the first two rounds of the playoffs and keeping Milwaukee on the opposite side of the bracket from Boston (who will not play a vanilla game like this in a playoff matchup).

However, the Bucks are only making a deep playoff run if Antetokounmpo is good to go. Right now, there are more questions than answers.

