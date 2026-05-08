How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, live stream info for Saturday’s NBA playoff game

Coverage of the 2026 NBA playoffs continues this Saturday afternoon on NBC and Peacock when Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

Don’t miss Sunday night’s San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 action at 7:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

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Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview:

The Pistons lead the series 2-0 after defeating the Cavaliers 111-101 on Tuesday and 107-97 on Thursday night. Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists, while Tobias Harris finished with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Feel like we ALL need to watch this on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/H158U1H8in — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 8, 2026

“We never lost composure, we just stayed poised, stuck to our principles, stuck to our system, and just turned up the energy a little bit,” said Cunningham after the win.

Cleveland guard James Harden finished with just 10 points, shooting 3-for-13 from the field.

“We won the possession game, we just didn’t make shots. We had plenty of chances,” said Harden after the loss.

“They came out super aggressive, of course, but it’s the playoffs. Obviously, we haven’t figured that one out. Still back to the drawing board,” said Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.

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How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 9 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.