How to watch Minnesota T’Wolves-San Antonio Spurs, Game 1: TV, stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs will open their Western Conference Semifinal series Monday night on Peacock and NBCSN.

The sixth-seeded Timberwolves advanced past the Denver Nuggets despite the loss of starting backcourt Anthony Edwards (hyperextended left knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), beating the No. 3 seed for the second consecutive season.

The second-seeded Spurs ousted the Portland Trailblazers 4-1 in San Antonio’s first playoff series since 2019 (and first series win since 2017). The lone defeat came in Game 2 when star Victor Wembanyama suffered a concussion (he would miss a game before returning). All four of the Spurs’ wins were by double digits, including comebacks of more than 15 points in Games 3 and 4.

Minnesota is trying to reach the conference finals for the third consecutive season (falling 4-1 to Dallas in 2024 and 4-1 to Oklahoma City last year) and make the NBA Finals for the first time (Charlotte, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis and New Orleans are other franchises that have yet to play for a championship).

This will mark the third playoff meeting between these teams with the Spurs winning first-round series in 1999 and 2001. In the regular season, Minnesota was 2-1 against San Antonio, one of three teams (with Denver and Cleveland) that had a winning record this season against the Spurs. San Antonio won 126-123 in the most recent meeting on Jan. 17, when Edwards scored a career-high 55 points.

See below for additional information on the Timberwolves-Spurs game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs, Game 1:

When: Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4 Where: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, TX Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Series: Opening game

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview:

There is hope for the Timberwolves of getting Anthony Edwards back. The Athletic has reported that Edwards has been undergoing “around-the-clock treatment” for his left knee and has reportedly told his teammates he plans to return during the series against the Spurs. Minnesota announced Sunday that Edwards (who missed 11 of the final 14 regular-season games with right knee pain) s cleared for on-court basketball activities and was listed as questionable for Game 1.

Ayo Dosunmu, who scored a career-high 43 points in Game 4 after Edwards’ injury, missed the Game 6 clincher over the Nuggets with a sore right calf). Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Dosunmu is day-to-day and “only participated in light stuff” Saturday. Dosunmu led Minnesota at 21.8 points per game in the first round.

The Timberwolves will be relying on Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels (17.8 ppg against Denver) and Terrence Shannon Jr. to pick up the scoring load if Edwards and Dosunmu remain out.

Minnesota has made the playoffs in all five full seasons under Finch, who was hired midway through the 2020-21 season.

The Spurs showed against the Trailblazers that they can win without Victor Wembanyama, the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year and the youngest and first to win the award unanimously. In Wembanyama’s Game 3 absence, rookie guard Dylan Harper came off the bench to score 22 of his career-high 27 points in the second half (the second-youngest player to score at least 20 points off the bench in the playoffs since Kobe Bryant). Harper has been leaning on Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, also a left-handed shooter, for advice.

“(Ginobili) makes sure we have conversations about my role,” Harper said. “If you’re a lefty, you’re going to watch every lefty that has played in the NBA. What I take most (from him) is his mentality. It’s just next game up. If you have a bad game, once you get out of the shower, it’s next game.”

Rookie Carter Bryant also played well in the absence of Wembanyama, who returned to record double-doubles in his return for Games 4 and 5. De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs in scoring the past two games with 28 points in Game 4 and 21 in Game 5. “It’s taken a while, but it definitely feels good,” Fox, who is in his ninth season but second with San Antonio after being acquired last year from Sacramento, said after his first series win in the playoffs.

It also was the first playoff series victory for Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson, who took over for five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich early last season and was promoted to full-time coach in May 2025.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Ludacris, NBC Sports team up for ‘It’s Time’ spot promoting NBA Playoffs return to NBC

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.