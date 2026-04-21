How to watch Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics, Game 2: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s NBA playoff game

In the opener of a tripleheader Tuesday night of NBA playoff action, the second-seeded Boston Celtics will play host to the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Peacock and NBCSN.

The teams split their four regular-season matchups, which all were played before the March 6 return of Boston superstar Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics cruised to a 123-91 victory in Game, their largest in a playoff series opener in team history. Boston is 6-0 in playoff series after winning Game 1 under coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics and 76ers are meeting for their 23rd playoff series and 118th playoff game, the most among any two franchises in NBA history. Boston has won the last six series between them; Philadelphia last triumphed in the 1982 Eastern Conference Finals.

See below for additional information on the 76ers-Celtics game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics, Game 2:

When: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Announcing team : Jason Benetti (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter)

: Jason Benetti (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) YouTube TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Celtics lead 1-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game preview:

The Celtics improved to 14-3 with Tatum in the lineup. The forward now has 23 playoff games with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, passing Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on that list.

Tatum, who is averaging more than 10 rebounds this year (higher than his full-season career-high of 8.8), trails three games behind the franchise mark held by Larry Bird.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points as the Celtics had six players double-figure scorers in Game 1.

Tyrese Maxey had 1 points and eight assists for the Sixers, who were outscored by 29 points in his 37 minutes on the floor. Philadelphia got just a total of 64 points from a starting five that made 2 of 16 3-pointers.

Boston outscored Philadelphia by 36 points from 3-oint range, shooting 16 of 44 from distance.

During the regualr season, the Celtics took 42.1 threes per game while the 76ers made only 34.9% of its 3-pointers.

Philadelphia remains without Joel Embiid, who is recovering from an emergency appendectomy earlier this month

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

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What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.