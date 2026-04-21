How to watch Portland Trail Blazers-San Antonio Spurs, Game 2: TV, live stream for Tuesday’s NBA playoff game

The NBA playoffs on NBC continue Tuesday night with the San Antonio Spurs playing host to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game of their first-round series on NBC and Peacock.

The Spurs won 111-98 in Game 1 as star center Victor Wembanyama posted a game-high 35 points in his playoff debut, including 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Frenchman made 5 of 6 3-pointers, setting records for points and 3-pointers by a Spurs player in their playoff debut.

This is the fifth playoff series betwedn the Trail Blazers and Spurs, the fisrt since 2014. San Antonio has won the past three series over Portland, going on to the NBA championship in 1999 and 2014.

See below for additional information on the Trail Blazers-Spurs game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, Game 2:

When: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Announcing team : Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter)

: Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Spurs lead 1-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview:

Wembanyama’s breakout performance came amid seeking history as he was named the youngest to win Defensive Player of the Year on Monday. As a finalist for Most Valuable Player, he has a shot to become only the fourth player to win MVP and DPOY — previously accomplished by Michael Jordan (1987-88), Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-20).

“The first time I stepped on the court for warmups, I felt the atmosphere was different,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs also had a strong supporting cast in Game 1 as four players joined Wembanyama in scoring double figures. The backcourt duo of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox combined to score 34 points (17 apiece) and had 15 of the team’s 24 total assists. Forward Devin Vassell also had 15 points and two blocks in a key 17-second span.

All-Star forward Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The 25-year-old from Israel the first Portland player to post a 30/10/5 stat line in a playoff game and the third in NBA history to accomplish the feat in his playoff debut.

“For a lot of our guys, it’s our first playoffs, including myself,” Avdija said. “I definitely felt like we could have played better … it wasn’t our greatest game. But I think part of it is just having the first playoff game, being in this environment. It’s a little shocking, to be honest with you.”

Scoot Henderson was the only other Portland starter to join Avdija in double figures (18 points).

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

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Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

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What devices does Peacock support?

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