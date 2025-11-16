 Skip navigation
LeBron James re-assigned to Lakers, nearing return to court

  
November 16, 2025

LeBron James has been reassigned to the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to go through a full practice with the varsity club on Monday, and is close to making his season debut.

LeBron went through a couple of practices with the South Bay Lakers, the franchise’s G-League affiliate, while the rest of the Lakers were on a 3-2 road trip. This week, the Lakers have a home-and-home with Utah that could see LeBron’s return to the court — and with that, he sets a record as the first player ever to reach 23 seasons in the league. Add that to his GOAT case.

LeBron has been out since before the start of training camp due to sciatica on his right side. From the beginning, both LeBron’s training team and the Lakers wanted to be cautious with his return, ensuring he was fully healed and considering the long term. The plan has been for him to take the court i in mid-November, and this week would fits that timeline.

Even without LeBron, the Lakers are 10-4 to start the season, led by a top-10 offense sparked by Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level. Luka Doncic has stepped up as an elite secondary shot creator, Deandre Ayton has been solid in the paint, and there has been good role play from Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and others. However, if the Lakers are going to be a serious threat in the West, they need what LeBron brings to the table.

The Lakers will get that soon.

