 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Southern California at UCLA
UCLA routs USC 90-63 to sweep crosstown rivalry ahead of Big Ten tournament debut
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Clay Holmes
MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sandy Alcantara

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_osuind_250308.jpg
Highlights: Indiana shuts down Ohio State late
uscucla.jpg
HLs: UCLA routs USC ahead of Big Ten tournament
250_thumb.jpg
Hammaker inserted into 250SX title race after Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Southern California at UCLA
UCLA routs USC 90-63 to sweep crosstown rivalry ahead of Big Ten tournament debut
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Clay Holmes
MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sandy Alcantara

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_osuind_250308.jpg
Highlights: Indiana shuts down Ohio State late
uscucla.jpg
HLs: UCLA routs USC ahead of Big Ten tournament
250_thumb.jpg
Hammaker inserted into 250SX title race after Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

LeBron leaves game with groin injury; Jayson Tatum scores 40 to lift Celtics past Lakers

  
Published March 9, 2025 04:15 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics held off a late rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-101 on Saturday night.

With LeBron James in the locker room with a strained groin, the Lakers cut a 20-point, fourth-quarter deficit to single digits. But Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored Boston’s final 12 points to preserve the win. Brown added 31 points as the Celtics earned their fourth straight victory.

James finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists before exiting midway through the fourth quarter as the Lakers had their eight-game Los Angeles win streak.

James exited during a timeout with 6:44 to play after contesting a layup by Jaylen Brown. He walked gingerly to the huddle during an ensuing timeout and then barely moved before making his way to the locker room with trainers. He finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

“Not much concern,” James said. “Obviously, I’m day-to-day. I’ll look at it each day and see if it gets better, and take the proper measures to see what I need to do moving forward.”

Luka Doncic had 34 points and eight rebounds in his first game in Boston since he and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Boston clinched its 18th championship.

Things fell apart for the Lakers in a third quarter in which they showed very little connectivity on offense. It’s clearly something that’s still missing at times with the addition of Doncic.

For Boston, Jrue Holiday returned after missing four straight games with mallet finger in his right pinkie. But center Kristaps Porzingis sat for the fifth consecutive game with an illness.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James BOS_Holiday_Jrue copy.jpg Jrue Holiday BOS_Tatum_Jayson copy.jpg Jayson Tatum BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown