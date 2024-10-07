 Skip navigation
Luka Doncic says Dereck Lively owes him $100k after ridiculous full-court trick shot

  
Published October 7, 2024 11:09 AM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day

Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the basketball in soccer style as he poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is a trick-shot master.

During Sunday’s Mavericks “Fan Jam” — an open practice at American Airlines center — teammate Dereck Liveley was standing next to Doncic and talking when Doncic drained a ridiculous full-court shot on his first attempt.

Watch Lively’s reaction to the shot, he playfully throws a towel at Doncic. Combine that with the open secret NBA players are willing to bet on just about anything, and it led one fan to ask on social media how much that shot cost Lively.

Doncic himself responded and said $100,000.

Unsurprisingly, Lively is disputing this (at least online).

Yes, $100,000 is a lot of money for anyone, but if Doncic had missed he is making $43 million this season (in salary alone). It would hit Lively harder, he is making $5 million this season (he’s still on his rookie scale deal).

The lesson here is simple: Don’t bet with Doncic on trick shots.

