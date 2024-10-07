Luka Doncic says Dereck Lively owes him $100k after ridiculous full-court trick shot

Luka Doncic is a trick-shot master.

During Sunday’s Mavericks “Fan Jam” — an open practice at American Airlines center — teammate Dereck Liveley was standing next to Doncic and talking when Doncic drained a ridiculous full-court shot on his first attempt.

Full court MAGIC 🪄 pic.twitter.com/KVyx3xQk2U — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 6, 2024

Watch Lively’s reaction to the shot, he playfully throws a towel at Doncic. Combine that with the open secret NBA players are willing to bet on just about anything, and it led one fan to ask on social media how much that shot cost Lively.

Doncic himself responded and said $100,000.

Unsurprisingly, Lively is disputing this (at least online).

Man the bs I see everyday is crazy😭😭 https://t.co/nN8l1lhrb0 — Dereck Lively II (@DereckLively) October 6, 2024

Yes, $100,000 is a lot of money for anyone, but if Doncic had missed he is making $43 million this season (in salary alone). It would hit Lively harder, he is making $5 million this season (he’s still on his rookie scale deal).

The lesson here is simple: Don’t bet with Doncic on trick shots.