One year after Achilles tear, Grizzlies Brandon Clarke set to return to court

Brandon Clarke, a key part of Memphis’ front court rotation who went down a year ago with a torn Achilles, is set to make his return to the court.

Clarke has been upgraded to questionable and could play Wednesday night against a tired Lakers team (who went to double overtime against the Bucks Tuesday, with center Anthony Davis playing through knee pain). After that, Memphis goes on the road for three games, starting in Orlando on Saturday.

Before going down with his injury last season, Clarke averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He was an integral part of their rotation, bringing athleticism to the front court off the bench. Getting him back so he has some games under him and feels better before the offseason will help him hit the ground running next year (when Memphis should be healthy and return to near the top of the West). Clarke is in the first year of a four-year, $50 million contract to stay with Memphis (one signed before last season and the injury).

The banged-up Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant (shoulder surgery), Marcus Smart (finger surgery), Luke Kennard (personal reasons), Derek Rose (back/groin), Yuta Watanabe (personal reasons), and Ziaire Williams (back/hip flexor). John Konchar (right heel) and Vince Williams (left patellar tendonitis) are doubtful against the Lakers.