Spurs announce Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan out for remainder of season due to injuries

Victor Wembanyama will still be out there for the final seven games, but two key parts of the San Antonio Spurs young core — Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan — have been shut down for the season, the team announced Monday.

Vassell underwent an MRI Monday in San Antonio, revealing a stress reaction to the third metatarsal head in his right foot. He will not require surgery but will be off his foot for some time.

On a roster about to see heavy turnover in the next couple of years to build around Wembanyama, Vassell is as close to a lock to remain as there is. He averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game and fit well playing with Wembanyama. Vassell signed a five-year, $135 million rookie extension contract last summer that kicks in next season, so the Spurs have him locked up at a reasonable price.

Sochan will undergo arthroscopic surgery to deal with a left ankle impingement, according to the team report. Sochan had an up-and-down season as Gregg Popovich and the Spurs asked him to play a point-forward role to start the season, but that did not work out. After returning to a more traditional forward role he found a lane with the team. Sochan averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game this season.

At 18-57, the Spurs are out of the West postseason race and on track to have a top-five pick (depending on the NBA Draft Lottery).