 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Camping World RV 400
Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbaofficiatingv2_240424.jpg
76ers, Knicks should be 1-1 series
nbc_bfa_knicksv2_240424.jpg
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Camping World RV 400
Greg Biffle, Jack Sprague among nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local qualifying underway for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbaofficiatingv2_240424.jpg
76ers, Knicks should be 1-1 series
nbc_bfa_knicksv2_240424.jpg
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrese Haliburton says fan directed racial slur at his brother during Game 1 in Milwaukee

  
Published April 24, 2024 12:47 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 23: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers talks to the media during a press conference after Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 23, 2024 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images).

NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton said that during Game 1 in Milwaukee last weekend, a fan used a racial slur against his younger brother.

“My little brother in the stands the other day was called an N-word,” Haliburton said after the Pacers win Tuesday night, via the Associated Press. “It was important for us as a family to just address that. That was important for us to talk about because that didn’t sit right with anybody in our family. It’s just been important to have my family here right now, and my little brother’s handled that the right way.”

Haliburton is an Oshkosh, Wisconsin, native — about 90 miles from Milwaukee — and had a lot of family in attendance for the first two games in Milwaukee, part of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Bucks made this comment about the incident when asked, again via the Associated Press.

“An arena guest services representative reported that during Sunday’s game a few guests were not sitting in their correct seats. The guest services representative asked the group to move one section over to their correct seats. Then, one of the individuals in the group claimed to the representative that a person sitting in front of him had used a derogatory term toward him. The accused person denied the accusation. The group moved to their correct seats and no further incident was reported.

“We take our fan environment extremely seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure experience.”

This is not the first reported incident between fans and players in Milwaukee. In 2022, Russell Westbrook — then with the Lakers — got into it with a fan in the stands at the game. A few weeks later, Warriors Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game after Green said the fan threatened his life.

The 1-1 series moves on to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 this weekend, but will return to Milwaukee for Game 5 next Tuesday, April 30.

Mentions
Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers