jannik sinner tennis us open
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters, citing a virus
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
10 names to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
Drew Allar
No. 3 Penn State could be without QB Drew Allar for showdown with No. 4 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
nbc_pft_belichickagenda_241029.jpg
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Utah’s Taylor Hendricks to miss rest of season with fractured right fibula, dislocated ankle

  
Published October 29, 2024 10:22 AM

This was hard to watch: Utah second-year forward Taylor Hendricks was running down the court in transition, filling the right lane, when his right leg just collapsed under him and bent in an unnatural way. It was a non-contact injury and you knew it was serious when the medical staffs from both teams ran out to help him. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and straight to the hospital.

The Jazz confirmed after the game, “Hendricks suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle,” and with that is unquestionably done for the season (a story Tim MacMahon of ESPN broke). After the game, Jazz players and the coaching staff were understandably devastated.

In a rebuilding Jazz season where fans and the organization are looking for bright spots, Hendricks, 20, looked like he could be one of them. The 6'9" forward, who was the No. 9 pick in 2023, had hit the weight room and got a lot stronger in the offseason, was moved into the starting lineup, and looked early on like an improved young player who could prove he was part of what the Jazz are building for the future. Now all of that is on hold while he spends the next year recovering from a gruesome leg injury.

Hendricks has a lot of career left ahead of him, but now he has an obstacle to overcome to get there in the form of a nasty leg injury.

