 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Schedule Breakdown
nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_shuvsnovahls_250312.jpg
Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Schedule Breakdown
nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Seattle, Cooper Webb wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_shuvsnovahls_250312.jpg
Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as men’s basketball coach

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Lakers trio of LeBron, Doncic, Reaves combine for 85 points, Lakers get key win over Grizzlies

  
Published March 30, 2025 12:49 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

New coach in place, Ja Morant back from injury… same result for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Behind their offensive trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves — who combined for 85 points and 25 assists — the Lakers dominated the final six minutes of Saturday’s game and with that took control of the No. 4 seed in the West with a 134-127 win.

That victory puts the Lakers alone as the No. 4 seed in the West, 1.5 games behind the Nuggets for the No. 3 seed. The Grizzlies are the No. 5 seed but just 1.5 games up on the Warriors and Clippers, who are tied for 6/7, and the No. 8 Timberwolves are just two games back of Memphis. Just 4.5 games separate third and eighth in a very tight West.

Which is why this Lakers win mattered so much. Knowing it was a critical game, Lakers coach J.J. Redick said he gathered LeBron, Doncic and Reaves together earlier in the day.

“We challenged all three of them, when we get to their three-man actions, to play with a little more force and a little more thrust and a little more creativity. We were able to get some great stuff in the fourth quarter off that…" Redick said.

“We played as well as we’ve played so far, offensively.”

Memphis has lost 5-of-6 and things don’t get easier with the Celtics and Warriors as the next two teams coming to town. It was unfair timing for interim coach Tuomas Iisalo, who was thrust into the head coaching job on Friday after the surprise firing of Taylor Jenkins. Fair or not, he and a healthy lineup need to get some wins soon or they risk falling back into the play-in.

Mentions
LAL_Reaves_Austin.jpg Austin Reaves DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James