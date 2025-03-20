 Skip navigation
Watch Spurs big man Sandro Mamukelashvili set record with 34 points in 19 minutes

  
Published March 20, 2025 02:38 PM
NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

Mar 19, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Rapper Flavor Flav congratulates San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) after scoring thirty four points against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

I don’t know which is more improbable: That Spurs big man Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 34 points in less than 20 minutes, setting an NBA record, or that he is good friends with legendary rapper Flavor Flav.

We have video evidence of both. New York native Mamukelashvili shot 7-of-7 from 3 and put up 34 points on the Knicks to spark a 120-105 San Antonio upset. After the game, Flavor Flav crashed his postgame interview.

That’s some March Madness for you.

This was an ugly loss for the Knicks, who just look worn down from the road and continue to struggle to generate offense without Jalen Brunson (sprained ankle). That said, New York is pretty solidly locked into the No. 3 seed in the East, so the loss doesn’t hurt much in the standings.

Mentions
SAS_Mamukelashvili_Sandro.jpg Sandro Mamukelashvili