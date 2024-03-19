Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly out for rest of season with fractured wrist

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Judge expected back from abdominal injury Wednesday, while LeMahieu’s opening-day status unclear
SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Mindfulness turned Cameron McAdoo’s Supercross program around
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Judge expected back from abdominal injury Wednesday, while LeMahieu’s opening-day status unclear
SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Mindfulness turned Cameron McAdoo’s Supercross program around
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly out for rest of season with fractured wrist

  
Published March 18, 2024 09:17 PM
NBA: MAR 16 Wizards at Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 16: Bilal Coulibaly #0 of the Washington Wizards brings the ball up court during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie Bilal Coulibaly — one of the few rays of sunshine in an otherwise dreary Wizards season — will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured hand on Sunday, the team has announced.

The injury happened against the Bulls, and the Wizards first said it was simply a wrist contusion, but further testing revealed the fracture.

Coulibaly was the No. 7 pick in last June’s draft (most fans will remember him as the point guard from Victor Wembanyama’s French team). Coulibaly’s play has improved over the course of the season as he’s found his game in an NBA setting. In his last five games he averaged 11.6 points a game, with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 32% from 3. He’s looked like the point guard of the future in Washington.

With the Wizards at 11-57 and nowhere near the postseason, there was no reason to push Coulibaly to play again this season.

Mentions
Bilal Coulibaly.png Bilal Coulibaly Washington Wizards Primary Logo Washington Wizards