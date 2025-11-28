How to watch Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

It’s the Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Broncos vs Commanders game.

Denver Broncos:

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (9-2) are off to their best start since 2015. With eight straight wins, the team boasts the second-longest active winning streak in the NFL behind only the New England Patriots (9).

Six of the Broncos’ wins have come by four points or fewer, including their 22-19 Week 11 victory against the Chiefs that ended with Wil Lutz kicking a 35-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Nix completed 24-of-37 for 295 passing yards — his second-highest total this season— in that win. The second-year quarterback has already thrown for 2,421 yards (220.1 yds/gm) with 21 total touchdowns (18 passing, 3 rushing) and nine turnovers (eight interceptions, one fumble lost) this season.

The Broncos enter Week 13 with a two-game lead over the Chargers for first place in the AFC West and look to win their first division title since the 2015 season.

Washington Commanders:

The Washington Commanders enter Week 13 with a 3-8 record, having lost their last six consecutive games. Injuries have been an obstacle for the team this season, particularly at quarterback. Jayden Daniels has appeared in just six games, missing Weeks 3-4 with a left knee injury, Week 8 with a hamstring issue, and Weeks 10-11 after dislocating his left elbow. Although Daniels returned to practice this week, he will not play on Sunday.

Marcus Mariota has gone 1-4 in five starts this season in place of Daniels.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders:

When: Sunday, November 30

Sunday, November 30 Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

