Top News

Terry Wiggins.png
Linebacker Terry Wiggins Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kelsey Adams.png
Four-Star Kelsey Adams Commits to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jerald Mays.png
Texas Tech Commit Jerald Mays Pledges to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_jdubintv_251202.jpg
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_251202.jpg
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueAFC BournemouthMalcom Dacosta

Malcom
Dacosta

Latest News

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after Cristian Romero’s heroic comeback vs Newcastle?
Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League - Craven Cottage
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Haaland’s 100th PL goal, wild win vs Fulham?
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Romero the hero as Spurs fight back late
Bournemouth v Everton - Premier League
Bournemouth 0-1 Everton: Grealish’s late winner sends Toffees into top half
Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League
Fulham 4-5 Manchester City: Goals galore in near-comeback classic
Brentford v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5
William Saliba injury news: Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal’s star center back
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
December 2, 2025 06:20 PM
Cara Banks, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Tuesday slate that saw Fulham nearly pull off the unthinkable in 5-4 loss to Manchester City, Spurs claw back for a point at Newcastle, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_251202.jpg
12:51
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
1:09
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
0:42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
3:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251202.jpg
1:13
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
5:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
1:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulmc_251202.jpg
15:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouevehl_251202.jpg
10:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 14
Now Playing