Latest News
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
Cara Banks, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Tuesday slate that saw Fulham nearly pull off the unthinkable in 5-4 loss to Manchester City, Spurs claw back for a point at Newcastle, and more.
Up Next
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
Cara Banks, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a chaotic Tuesday slate that saw Fulham nearly pull off the unthinkable in 5-4 loss to Manchester City, Spurs claw back for a point at Newcastle, and more.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Look back on full-match highlights from Tottenham Hotspur's trip up north to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle in Matchweek 14.
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
Guardiola assesses Man City's 5-4 win over Fulham
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media after his side nearly surrendered a 5-1 lead and escaped Craven Cottage with all three points.
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
Erling Haaland shares his thoughts on Manchester City's 5-4 win over Fulham where he scored his 100th Premier League goal in just his 111th match.
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
Takeaways from Spurs' dramatic draw with Newcastle
Cara Banks, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham Hotspur's thrilling 2-2 draw with Newcastle at St. James' Park in Matchweek 14.
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
Romero's bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
It's a brace for Cristian Romero, who scores a spectacular overhead kick to rescue Spurs against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
Gordon's penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
Following a VAR review, Newcastle are awarded a penalty where Anthony Gordon steps up to power the Magpies 2-1 in front of Spurs at St. James' Park.
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur's captain Cristian Romero steps up for his side as his diving header finds the back of the net to make it 1-1 for Spurs against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
Relive full-match highlights from an electrifying encounter between Fulham and Manchester City in Craven Cottage in Matchweek 14.