PL Update: Chelsea force Forest's hand with Ange
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday that saw Forest sack Ange Postecoglou immediately following a loss to Chelsea, Man City stifle Everton, and Arsenal edge past Fulham.
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share the team's and storylines that they're most excited about ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Ryan Yates' postgame comments after Nottingham Forest sacked Ange Postecoglou following their loss to Chelsea.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 8.
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's victory over Fulham to retain their top spot in the table in Matchweek 8.
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
Arsenal's set-piece magic continues as Leandro Trossard's positioning at the backpost is rewarded with a simple finish to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
Watch full-match highlights from Brighton's battle with Newcastle at the Amex in Matchweek 8.