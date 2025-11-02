 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings
2025 New York City Marathon Hellen Obiri
New York City Marathon: Benson Kipruto (in a photo finish), Hellen Obiri win in Kenya sweeps
New York City Marathon 2025
2025 New York City Marathon Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedTrevan Sanusi

Trevan
Sanusi

Latest News

Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League
West Ham 3-1 Newcastle: Hammers come from behind to snap winless skid
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ASTON VILLA
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Wolves fire Vitor Pereira after 10-game winless start
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds snap losing skid
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Opportunistic Reds snap losing skid through Salah, Gravenberch
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Mo Salah passes Andy Cole for fourth all-time
Haaland's brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
November 2, 2025 12:05 PM
Erling Haland scores his 13th goal of the season and his second of the day to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
