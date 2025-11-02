Latest News
Haaland's brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
Erling Haland scores his 13th goal of the season and his second of the day to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Erling Haland scores his 13th goal of the season and his second of the day to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
Tyler Adams scores his first goal for Bournemouth as he manages to find the back of the net from close range to make it 1-1 against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
A beautifully-executed counter attack from Manchester City results in Erling Haaland sprinting towards the Bournemouth goal, where the Norwegian star makes no mistake with his finish to give his side a 1-0 lead.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
Relive full-match highlights from Newcastle's trip south to London to take on West Ham in Matchweek 10.
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon share their takeaways from West Ham's stunning win over Newcastle at London Stadium in Matchweek 10.
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
Tomas Soucek follows up on the loose ball from Nick Pope's save to give the Hammers a two-goal cushion in injury time against Newcastle.
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
Newcastle have work to do in the second half as Sven Botman redirects West Ham's cross into his own goal to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead right before the halftime interval.
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
Lucas Paqueta takes a touch and fires his effort past Nick Pope into the bottom corner of the goal to bring the Hammers back to level terms with Newcastle at London Stadium.
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
Just moments after West Ham hit the post, Newcastle the lead thanks to Jacob Murphy's powerful, low-driven effort from the top of the box to give Newcastle an early 1-0 lead at London Stadium.
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon react to Saturday's postgame interaction between Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank and his players Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven after Spurs' loss to Chelsea.