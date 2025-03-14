Watch Now
Tosti: 'It's a dream' to make Players debut
Alejandro Tosti discusses what it means to him to be competing in his first Players Championship, and the excitement of making his first career ace on No. 17 in Wednesday's practice round.
Up Next
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Aaron Rai aced hole 17 at TPC Sawgrass two years ago. He learned a different fate on Friday, finding the water and three-putting for a triple bogey.
Bhatia reviews top shots, putts from Players Rd. 2
Bhatia reviews top shots, putts from Players Rd. 2
Akshay Bhatia sits down with Golf Channel's Cara Banks to watch some of the best shots from his Round 2 66 at The Players Championship, including the putts that highlighted his day.
Oz The Mentalist STUNS Live From desk: ‘Sorcery!’
Oz The Mentalist STUNS Live From desk: 'Sorcery!'
In a series of mind-blowing mind-reading tricks you'll have to see to believe, Oz The Mentalist stuns the Live From The Players Championship desk, leaving them almost speechless -- except for one word: "sorcery."
HLs: McIlroy goes 4 under in The Players Round 2
HLs: McIlroy goes 4 under in The Players Round 2
After a strong 5-under 67 in the first round, Rory McIlroy followed up with a 4-under 68 in Round 2 of The Players Championship, keeping right in the thick of contention at TPC Sawgrass. Watch his best shots.
Villegas honors daughter at Players Championship
Villegas honors daughter at Players Championship
Live From discusses Camilo Villegas being the co-leader after shooting a 6-under in the first round of The Players Championship, highlighting the many things he does well and how he honors his daughter through golf.
Scheffler ‘pleased’ with -3 first round at Players
Scheffler 'pleased' with -3 first round at Players
Live From talks about Scottie Scheffler's 3-under first round at the The Players Championship, describing why the star should be in contention this weekend at TPC Sawgrass even though he has been a little rusty recently.
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler's spot on 10
Johnson Wagner gives his attempt from Scottie Scheffler's spot on hole 10 at TPC Sawgrass, opting for the "hero shot" that the world No. 1 was far too disciplined to try. How did it go?
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
Glover 'didn't blink' in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
Watch highlights from Lucas Glover's opening-round 6-under 66 in The Players Championship, in which a hot putter and some fearlessness led him to a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.
Rory shows ‘big heart’ amid driver woes at Players
Rory shows 'big heart' amid driver woes at Players
Live From dives into Rory McIlroy's 5-under first round at the The Players Championship, discussing why McIlroy uncharacteristically struggled with his driver Thursday and explaining why "he's got to figure this out."