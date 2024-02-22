Watch Now
Analyzing Morikawa's golf swing
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Collin Morikawa's iron swing noting Morikawa's slow and controlled takeaway.
Up Next
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
Analyzing Morikawa's golf swing
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Collin Morikawa's iron swing noting Morikawa's slow and controlled takeaway.
Mackay: Thomas ‘very determined’ to win again
Mackay: Thomas 'very determined' to win again
Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay talks about reprogramming his mind to cover the game on TV, working with Justin Thomas, previewing the the Mexico Open at Vidanta and more.
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
'Family atmosphere' a selling point of Mexico Open
Damon Hack joins Golf Today from the Mexico Open at Vidanta, describing the atmosphere of the event and the layout of the course ahead of the action in Nuevo Vallarta.
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory's global tour comments
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's vision for a Champions League-style world golf tour, examining if the concept is realistic and somethin fans would want to see.
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the trajectory of the PGA Tour with stars being challenged by upcoming young players.
Roundtable: Spieth’s DQ, Tiger’s future
Roundtable: Spieth's DQ, Tiger's future
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Weekend Movers: Best shots from 2024 Genesis
Weekend Movers: Best shots from 2024 Genesis
Look back at the best shots from the 2024 Genesis Invitational, including Will Zalatoris' ace and Hideki Matsuyama's final-round masterclass to claim his ninth Tour victory.
Zalatoris felt late family member there at Genesis
Zalatoris felt late family member there at Genesis
Will Zalatoris gets choked up after losing a family member earlier in the week and finishing second in the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Schauffele, Cantlay come up short at Genesis
Schauffele, Cantlay come up short at Genesis
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay "didn't have much" in the final round at The Genesis Invitational, and Golf Central discusses what went wrong for the final pairing that led to a flat Sunday.
Historic Genesis win a huge boost for Matsuyama
Historic Genesis win a huge boost for Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama speaks on the significance of his Genesis Invitational win and the Golf Central crew comments on the momentum it'll provide him.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
Will Zalatoris shot a 65 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at The Genesis Invitational, entering the final round just two shots back of the lead and proving he's way ahead of schedule in his recovery from back injury.