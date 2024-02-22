 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round One
Chien leads a host of major champs at Honda LPGA Thailand
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues
Maple Leafs’ Matthews scores 50th goal in 54th game, fastest to mark in 28 years
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round One
Chien leads a host of major champs at Honda LPGA Thailand
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues
Maple Leafs’ Matthews scores 50th goal in 54th game, fastest to mark in 28 years
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing Morikawa's golf swing

February 22, 2024 10:00 AM
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Collin Morikawa's iron swing noting Morikawa's slow and controlled takeaway.
Up Next
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_morikawav3_240130.jpg
3:33
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mackayhit_240221.jpg
7:57
Mackay: Thomas ‘very determined’ to win again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hackhit_240221.jpg
6:26
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryroundtable_240220.jpg
13:14
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240220.jpg
10:57
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240219.jpg
9:32
Roundtable: Spieth’s DQ, Tiger’s future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_genesis_240219.jpg
1:38
Weekend Movers: Best shots from 2024 Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_gc_zalatoris_240218.jpg
2:52
Zalatoris felt late family member there at Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schauffele_cantlay_240218.jpg
4:59
Schauffele, Cantlay come up short at Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_gc_hideki_240218__354227.jpg
5:14
Historic Genesis win a huge boost for Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesis_rd4_240218.jpg
9:03
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
1:30
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
Now Playing