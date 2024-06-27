Watch Now
DeChambeau is 'emerging' as golf's next star
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee joins the Dan Patrick Show crew to recap the U.S. Open, discuss the top players in golf right now, and analyze the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss creative ways to spice up the PGA Tour during the summertime, including a month-long UK swing and promotion/relegation options.
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the possibility of Scottie Scheffler setting the modern standard for wins in a PGA Tour season.
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter examine the Rocket Mortgage Classic from a betting perspective and why they don't like chalky outcomes this week.
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Min Woo Lee explains what a "huge honor" it will be to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, where he ranks in the FedExCup standings and Rocket Mortgage Classic expectations.
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
PGA Tour players around the bubble of the FedExCup Playoffs have a chance to go on a run and solidify themselves in the field, but are the tour's new signature events making it too difficult on lower-ranked players?
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
Cam Young reacts to his historic 59, and Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler discuss their thrilling playoff in the most notable quotes from the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler earned yet another PGA Tour victory in a dominant season.