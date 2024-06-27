 Skip navigation
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 12
2024 Tour de France: Teams, how it works, points, prize money, rules
CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle

nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
Stephon_Castle.jpg
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
oly24_gaw_usawalkinfeature.jpg
When USA women’s gymnastics walks in the room

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 12
2024 Tour de France: Teams, how it works, points, prize money, rules
CYCLING-TDF-2024-PRESENTATION
2024 Tour de France route: Stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Round One
Lee Westwood, wishing he was in shorts, starts senior career with eagle

nbc_rfs_bonixviability_240627.jpg
Can Nix work in the Broncos offense?
Stephon_Castle.jpg
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
oly24_gaw_usawalkinfeature.jpg
When USA women’s gymnastics walks in the room

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeChambeau is 'emerging' as golf's next star

June 27, 2024 02:11 PM
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee joins the Dan Patrick Show crew to recap the U.S. Open, discuss the top players in golf right now, and analyze the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
12:17
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgadiscussionrexlav_240626.jpg
6:28
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
10:22
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
9:54
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelerssoundbites_240624.jpg
1:52
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_pensketravelers_240624.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
4:32
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Now Playing