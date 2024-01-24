 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
Petr Mrazek
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Full-field tee times for Round 1 of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers

January 24, 2024 05:20 PM
Patrick Cantlay recaps his opening-round 67 at the Farmers Insurance Open, discussing the importance of taking advantage of soft conditions and goals for the upcoming season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_cantlayint_240124.jpg
1:37
Cantlay happy with opening-round 65 at Farmers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_hojgaardint_240124.jpg
1:39
Hojgaard ‘very excited’ for full PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_callaway_240124.jpg
3:19
Inside Callaway’s newest drivers and irons
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerattorreypine_240124.jpg
5:52
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatricksketchers_240124.jpg
4:59
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
4:26
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_titleist_240124.jpg
3:32
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jrmsithintv_240124.jpg
7:27
How former NBA player Smith grew to love golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_baileymensapparrel_240124.jpg
6:03
Latest in men’s golf apparel in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tomwatsonintv_240124.jpg
7:38
Watson details mentorship program, Watson Links
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_reggiebushandsmyliesrixon_240124.jpg
4:45
Bush, Kaufman detail their partnership with Srixon
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jumbomax_240123.jpg
5:20
How JumboMax Grips can improve a golfer’s game
Now Playing