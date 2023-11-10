Watch Now
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
The Golf Central crew takes a look at the players gunning for the top 125 exemptions during the FedExCup fall schedule.
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 2
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Scott taking one last crack at The Next 10
Adam Scott gives his thoughts on a strong first-round performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, along with the incentives that drove him to add the event to his schedule.
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the World Wide Technology Championship and discusses connection to former college teammate Jon Trasamar, who is battling cancer.
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
Fifteen-year-old Oliver Betschart reacts to becoming the youngest golfer since 2014 to play on the PGA Tour in the Bermuda Butterfield Championship.
How Tiger’s health impacts his future aspirations
After Tiger Woods spent the weekend caddying for his son, Charlie, the Golf Today crew discusses his "compromised" health despite the ankle being less of an issue, and how long he can continue to compete.
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
Rex and Lav discuss Jon Rahm's decision not to play in the inaugural season of the TGL, the rumor mill of Rahm going to LIV Golf and more.
Kuchar happy with ‘solid’ week at WWT Championship
Matt Kuchar feels he had 'one jump up and get him' at the World Wide Technology Championship but remains pleased with holding steady after a 'solid' week of golf.
Villegas: I’m proud of the way I battled today
Camilo Villegas was hoping he would have a chance to match Erik van Rooyen, but overall he's proud of the way he played all weekend and his second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.