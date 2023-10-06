Watch Now
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship, held at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Billy Kratzert and George Savaricas break down Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where leader Chesson Hadley is once again performing under pressure as he battles for his PGA Tour card.
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Davis Riley joins Golf Today and discusses his position in the FedExCup Fall race. He currently sits at 62nd in the standings, needing to jump into the top 60 to earn his spot in the initial 2024 Signature events.
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Ludvig Aberg played in four matches last week in Rome as a Ryder Cup rookie and will have a quick turnaround ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship as he's honoring his prior commitment to play in the event.
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Golf Today breaks down the news that Lexi Thompson received a sponsor invite to play in next week's Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Tripp Isenhour joins Golf Central to discuss what's on the line in the upcoming FedExCup Fall, which begins this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Mackenzie Hughes, joins Golf Today to share how it feels to be back at a place he's won before and the state of his game before he looks to defend his PGA Tour title.
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
Hayden Buckley joins the Golf Today crew to talk about his return from injury as he readies for a home game at the Country Club of Jackson ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai Hojgaard talks about the importance of having the Team Europe at the BMW PGA Championship and what he expects from his first Ryder Cup in Rome.
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
Golf Today breaks down Sergio Garcia reportedly attempting to pay outstanding fines for Ryder Cup eligibility and why "this is the reality" of having gone to the LIV Tour.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.