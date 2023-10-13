Watch Now
Highlights: Thompson, Shriners Open, Round 1
Lexi Thompson became the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open. Watch her highlights from Round 1 in Las Vegas.
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
Beau Hossler's putter heats up in the first round of the Shriners Children Open and the Golf Central crew are wondering if he can get his first career PGA Tour win this weekend.
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
The Golf Central crew praises Lexi Thompson's performance under pressure in Round 1 of the Shriners Children's Open, her PGA Tour debut.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Beau Hossler takes the early lead and LPGA star Lexi Thompson is fighting to get in position to make the cut.
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
The Golf Central crew give analysis on Lexi Thompson's PGA Tour debut.
White’s journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Brett White joins Golf Today following a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to talk about his journey from paralysis to the PGA Tour.
Pressel: ‘It’s a win’ to have Lexi at Shriners
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today to talk Lexi Thompson at Shriners, what it means for golf and how a made cut would be a win on top of a win.
Rex & Lav look for this week’s Luke List
Rex and Lav try to find this week's Luke List, a player down the standings who could change his fortune with a win in Vegas.
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
Luke List joins Golf Today to discuss what went into his victory at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Past Shriners Children's Open champ Smylie Kaufman revisits his win at TPC Summerlin and discusses the new FedEx Fall format, sharing that Korn Ferry Tour grads are at a disadvantage compared to the old format.