Highlights: Schauffele leads Players after Rd. 3
Watch highlights as Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman lead a stacked field through Round 3 at the Players Championship 2024.
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner give their take on who will win The Players Championship heading into the final day of play, making their respective cases for Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 3 of The Players Championship.
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
Todd Lewis reports on PGA Tour Policy Board player directors being encouraged to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Plus, hear from Peter Malnati on players having input in unifying the game.
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
Clark has ‘off day’ in The Players Champ. Round 3
Hear from Wyndham Clark on his third round at TPC Sawgrass before the crew breaks his day down on Live From The Players Championship.
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley analyze Xander Schauffele's Round 3 performance at The Players Championship, explaining why he has "a lot to prove" heading into Round 4.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Check out the best moments from Round 3 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Xander Schauffele has the lead.
Harman discusses strong Round 3 at The Players
Brian Harman reflects on his 64 in Round 3 at The Players Championship, where he's near the top of a star-studded leaderboard.
Scheffler putting up a ‘good fight’ at The Players
Scottie Scheffler chats with Damon Hack about his neck injury at The Players Championship and how he's battling through the pain to remain in contention.
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
Maverick McNealy holes out in spectacular fashion from 43 yards out to birdie No. 14, the most difficult hole at The Players Championship on the day.