SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 7
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Lafrenière, Rempe help Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tying franchise record with 10th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_moto_webbintv_240224.jpg
Webb 'in shock' after winning 450SX Round 7
nbc_moto_deeganintv_240224.jpg
Deegan 'amped' after first 250SX win in Arlington
oly_asmgs_odermattintv_240224.jpg
How Odermatt maintains consistent success in GS

Watch Now

Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard

February 24, 2024 07:46 PM
Jake Knapp takes major strides on moving day at the Mexico Open, hitting 11 birdies en route to a third-round 63 to take a four-shot advantage into Round 4.
nbc_golf_penske_240224.jpg
1:37
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
6:56
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenrd3analysisv2_240224.jpg
6:53
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd3hl_240224.jpg
9:46
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenfeaturev2_240224.jpg
2:09
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
2:04
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
9:40
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finaumexicord2hl_240223.jpg
1:42
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortiz_240223.jpg
2:18
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grouposalinasara_240222.jpg
2:15
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_erikvanrooyenintv_240222.jpg
2:04
van Rooyen shows off iron play in Mexico
Now Playing