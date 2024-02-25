Watch Now
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
Jake Knapp takes major strides on moving day at the Mexico Open, hitting 11 birdies en route to a third-round 63 to take a four-shot advantage into Round 4.
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
In just his ninth start on the PGA Tour, rookie Jake Knapp takes a four-shot lead into the final round at the Mexico Open. After Rd. 3, Knapp opens up about the impact of his grandfather on his golf game.
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
Golf Central analyzes Jacob Knapp's "remarkable control" during Round 3 of The Mexico Open and his impressive play throughout the tournament ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
Hear from executive director Rodrigo Suarez Gilly on the culinary offerings at the Mexico Open, which showcases Mexican and Puerto Vallarta cuisine at "the best professional golf event in Latin America."
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Rafael Campos reacts to his hole-in-one shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Look back on defending champion Tony Finau's highlights from Round 2 of the Mexico Open.
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Alvaro Ortiz credits his ball striking after carding a bogey-free 64 in the second round of the Mexico Open and shares his optimism entering the weekend with home support behind him.
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Golf Central reacts to Alvaro Ortiz impressively jumping into the co-leader position during Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and the pressure of winning your home country's national open.
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
Learn more about what Alto Rendimiento Azteca (ARA) does to provide resources to up-and-coming Latin American golfers so they can play at an elite level.