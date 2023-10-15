 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
Beach Volleyball World Cup Women's Quarterfinals Latvia Vs USA
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usclloydtd_231014.jpg
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd2_231004.jpg
Estime gets his second TD run against USC
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd_231014.jpg
Estime’s 2-yard TD run extends ND’s lead over USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners

October 14, 2023 09:26 PM
Defending champion Tom Kim finds himself atop the leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open after a confident 9-under par Round 3.
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
1:37
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_golf_shrinersrd3_231014.jpg
4:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_andybean_231014.jpg
0:45
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
3:13
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
14:45
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_champrd2anaylsis_231023.jpg
4:07
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
shrinersrd2.jpg
4:51
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_thompsonshrineropen_231013.jpg
10:38
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
6:06
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
6:28
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
1:43
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_thompsoncomp_231012.jpg
1:49
Highlights: Thompson, Shriners Open, Round 1
